Software Developer (Senior) at EnableSA (Pty) Ltd

The primary purpose of this role is to be a Senior Software Developer as part of the Business Process Automation (BPA) team. The successful candidate will work under the direction of the Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation to understand project requirements – as dictated by business needs – then work towards solutions to satisfy those needs. New technologies will be vetted through thorough research of the given technology, as well as conceptual implementations and proof of concepts, together with thorough documentation and best practice guidelines.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS & RESPONSIBILITES:

· Design, develop, test and implementation of software solutions within the company

· Internal and external client support

· Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

· Development, maintenance and implementation of software tools, processes and procedures

· Research and development

· Testing and evaluating new technologies

Ensuring all developed solutions are cost effective and conform to organizational standards, including those dictated by certification and security requirements

· Identification of areas of improvement

· Assist with peer review and code reviews

· Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

· Document software processes and solutions

· Following strict source control procedures

· Measurement and reporting of benefits gained through the use of solutions

Performing other duties as assigned.

Requirements PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc/BCom in Computer Science or equivalent

A minimum of 7 or more years of experience required

Strong programming, business analysis, and administrative skills

Logistics & Supply Chain experience (advantageous

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Software development/delivery experience

Cloud computing services (Microsoft Azure preferred)

C# & .NET (Framework & Core)

.NET WEB API

Web- and Desktop-based application development

Application web service development

MS SQL Server (other RDB experience beneficial)

Experience implementing software design patterns

ORM experience (Entity Framework preferred)

CICD experience (beneficial)

Azure DevOps (advantageous)

Microsoft Power Platform (advantageous)

UiPath (advantageous)

Microsoft Teams App Development (advantageous)

Power Platform Custom Connector Development (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

BSc in Computer Science

Engineering

3 – 5 years experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

