SoftwareOne named in IDC MarketScape report

SoftwareOne has been recognised as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services Vendor 2024 Assessment.

IDC MarketScape evaluated about 940 global cloud professional services vendors based on buyer perceptions, and success metrics in two categories: capabilities and strategies. From this extensive evaluation, only 24 vendors were selected for inclusion in the report.

The IDC MarketScape noted SoftwareOne’s strengths and attributes in the following areas:

* Expanding Ecosystem Partnerships: “It is Microsoft’s largest reseller, but recently SoftwareOne has been expanding its relationships with AWS, Google, ServiceNow and other ecosystem partners to emphasize wider capabilities.”

* Trusted Partner for Small and Midsized Companies: “Smaller and midsize companies lean on SoftwareOne to be part of their IT infrastructure (e.g., manage teams and advise on software architectures).”

* Deep Experience in Security and Workplace Services: “Customers note that SoftwareOne has very good experience in security and workplace services and have been impressed by how much SoftwareOne cares and takes the time to understand each client’s business.”

* Focus on Commercial Excellence: “SoftwareOne promotes its ability to use its cloud marketplaces to help clients generate the savings that will fund transformations; it calls this a focus on ‘commercial excellence.”

Bernd Schlotter, president:: software and cloud at SoftwareOne, says: “In today’s highly competitive marketplace, businesses are constantly challenged to optimise costs while driving innovation. SoftwareOne uncovers software licensing inefficiencies upfront and delivers those cost savings for redirection to fund critical cloud and digital transformation initiatives. We are pleased to be recognised by IDC MarketScape and our clients for our expertise and that they consider us a Major Player, particularly as adoption of cloud, data, AI and generative AI take centre stage.”

Gard Little, vice-president of research at IDC, comments: “SoftwareOne’s emphasis on understanding and addressing the unique challenges of their clients distinguishes them apart in the cloud professional services space. Their innovative approach and strategic partnerships enable them to deliver exceptional value and drive meaningful digital transformation for their clients.”

The report notes: “On the software side, SoftwareOne has spent years developing its proprietary software marketplaces, and in August 2023, it combined these efforts into a single Client Portal, where clients can access SoftwareOne Marketplace, which has over 65 000 clients in 60 countries, each with its own tailored catalog integrated into each client’s operations. The marketplace currently lists products from about 7,500 global software vendors.”