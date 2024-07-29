Systems Engineer – Postillion – Remote Remote

Support and maintenance of Switching applications and Terminal applications
Key Responsibilities:
Terminal Products, Switching Products and Key Management
- Mentor junior team members.
- Maintain existing switching products
- Assist customers with integration into the company payment switch
- Maintain compliance with banks (implement patches etc.).
- Assist with PCI (PIN,P2PE and DSS) Audits
- Recommend enablement of enhanced features.
- Provide solutions for customer requirements (both terminal or switching).
- Enable any source channel to integrate into the company switch.
- Implement new features on both terminal and Switching products.
- Offer technical guidance to team members.
- Explore products other then terminals, e.g. Mobile phone, ecommerce etc.
- Explore new switching products, conduct P.O.C’s.
- Assist with Crypto key management
Core Responsibilities:
Maintenance
- Maintenance of Switch application (Patching, Database maintenance).
- Maintain PCI and Association compliance.
- Investigate bugs in Terminal applications.
- Investigate issues raised by operations.
- Remedy ticket management.
- A Deep understanding of ACI Postilion
- Understanding of UP Framework product.
Implementation
- Conducting end-to-end testing for new customer integrations.
- Document implementation.
- Document user guides.
- Interpret Interface and functional specifications and assist customer with integration.
- Update Interface specifications.
- Excellent knowledge of [URL Removed]
Key Management
- Participate in Key Ceremony’s
Communications & Working Relationships:
Internal:
- Team members
- Key Account Managers
- Operations Support Staff
- Development teams
- Infrastructure Teams
- Heads of departments
Reasons for Interaction:
- Customer requirements
- Issues raised by customers
- Development requirements for products
- Infrastructure setup for new and existing products
- Discuss requirements to deliver a product which may involve assistance from relevant teams.
External:
- Customers
- 3rd party Vendors
- Banks
Reasons for Interaction:
- Assist with integration or assist the customer with guidance on how the product operates. Solution design.
- Application fixes, enhancements available, Compliance requirements, new products.
- Integration of new customers, Compliance, query resolution, new product implementation.
Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
Educational Qualifications:
- Matric
- Diploma in IT (programming)
Years of Experience:
- 8-10 years work experience
- 5 years in Payments
Other requirements:
- EMV Knowledge.
- Advanced Postilion Knowledge.
- Card Payments knowledge.
- Card Payment Switching Knowledge.
- Payment Terminal knowledge.
- Problem Solving skills.
- Always looking at doing things in different ways.
- Programming knowledge (Java).
- Technology and system savvy.
- Numeracy skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressured environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
- Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
- Ability to identify opportunities for improvement
Behavioral Competencies:
The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:
- Delivery: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are quickly and successfully implemented. Makes effective use of resources when executing; ensures processes are in place to achieve outcomes aligned to operational excellence standards.
- Teaming: Communicates ideas, information and business objectives effectively and persuasively, resulting in desired actions/outcomes. Promotes, collaboration information sharing and learning within and across team members boundaries. Focuses on ensuring stakeholder satisfaction by building mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- Postillion Systems Engineer
- pci
- Switching Products
- Terminal Products