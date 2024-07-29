Systems Engineer – Postillion

Jul 29, 2024

Support and maintenance of Switching applications and Terminal applications
Key Responsibilities:
Terminal Products, Switching Products and Key Management

  • Mentor junior team members.
  • Maintain existing switching products
  • Assist customers with integration into the company payment switch
  • Maintain compliance with banks (implement patches etc.).
  • Assist with PCI (PIN,P2PE and DSS) Audits
  • Recommend enablement of enhanced features.
  • Provide solutions for customer requirements (both terminal or switching).
  • Enable any source channel to integrate into the company switch.
  • Implement new features on both terminal and Switching products.
  • Offer technical guidance to team members.
  • Explore products other then terminals, e.g. Mobile phone, ecommerce etc.
  • Explore new switching products, conduct P.O.C’s.
  • Assist with Crypto key management

Core Responsibilities:
Maintenance

  • Maintenance of Switch application (Patching, Database maintenance).
  • Maintain PCI and Association compliance.
  • Investigate bugs in Terminal applications.
  • Investigate issues raised by operations.
  • Remedy ticket management.
  • A Deep understanding of ACI Postilion
  • Understanding of UP Framework product.

Implementation

  • Conducting end-to-end testing for new customer integrations.
  • Document implementation.
  • Document user guides.
  • Interpret Interface and functional specifications and assist customer with integration.
  • Update Interface specifications.
  • Excellent knowledge of [URL Removed]
    Key Management
    • Participate in Key Ceremony’s

    Communications & Working Relationships:
    Internal:

    • Team members
    • Key Account Managers
    • Operations Support Staff
    • Development teams
    • Infrastructure Teams
    • Heads of departments

    Reasons for Interaction:

    • Customer requirements
    • Issues raised by customers
    • Development requirements for products
    • Infrastructure setup for new and existing products
    • Discuss requirements to deliver a product which may involve assistance from relevant teams.

    External:

    • Customers
    • 3rd party Vendors
    • Banks

    Reasons for Interaction:

    • Assist with integration or assist the customer with guidance on how the product operates. Solution design.
    • Application fixes, enhancements available, Compliance requirements, new products.
    • Integration of new customers, Compliance, query resolution, new product implementation.

    Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:
    Educational Qualifications:

    • Matric
    • Diploma in IT (programming)

    Years of Experience:

    • 8-10 years work experience
    • 5 years in Payments

    Other requirements:

    • EMV Knowledge.
    • Advanced Postilion Knowledge.
    • Card Payments knowledge.
    • Card Payment Switching Knowledge.
    • Payment Terminal knowledge.
    • Problem Solving skills.
    • Always looking at doing things in different ways.
    • Programming knowledge (Java).
    • Technology and system savvy.
    • Numeracy skills.
    • Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressured environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.
    • Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.
    • Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

    Behavioral Competencies:
    The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

    • Delivery: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are quickly and successfully implemented. Makes effective use of resources when executing; ensures processes are in place to achieve outcomes aligned to operational excellence standards.
    • Teaming: Communicates ideas, information and business objectives effectively and persuasively, resulting in desired actions/outcomes. Promotes, collaboration information sharing and learning within and across team members boundaries. Focuses on ensuring stakeholder satisfaction by building mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders.

    Desired Skills:

    • Postillion Systems Engineer
    • pci
    • Switching Products
    • Terminal Products

