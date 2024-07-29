Systems Engineer – Postillion

Participate in Key Ceremony’s

Communications & Working Relationships:

Internal:

Team members

Key Account Managers

Operations Support Staff

Development teams

Infrastructure Teams

Heads of departments

Reasons for Interaction:

Customer requirements

Issues raised by customers

Development requirements for products

Infrastructure setup for new and existing products

Discuss requirements to deliver a product which may involve assistance from relevant teams.

External:

Customers

3rd party Vendors

Banks

Reasons for Interaction:

Assist with integration or assist the customer with guidance on how the product operates. Solution design.

Application fixes, enhancements available, Compliance requirements, new products.

Integration of new customers, Compliance, query resolution, new product implementation.

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:

Educational Qualifications:

Matric

Diploma in IT (programming)

Years of Experience:

8-10 years work experience

5 years in Payments

Other requirements:

EMV Knowledge.

Advanced Postilion Knowledge.

Card Payments knowledge.

Card Payment Switching Knowledge.

Payment Terminal knowledge.

Problem Solving skills.

Always looking at doing things in different ways.

Programming knowledge (Java).

Technology and system savvy.

Numeracy skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, high-pressured environment whilst still maintaining high levels of accuracy.

Ability to maintain supreme levels of ethical behavior and confidentiality.

Ability to identify opportunities for improvement

Behavioral Competencies:

The incumbent is required to have demonstrated the following competencies:

Delivery : Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are quickly and successfully implemented. Makes effective use of resources when executing; ensures processes are in place to achieve outcomes aligned to operational excellence standards.

Teaming: Communicates ideas, information and business objectives effectively and persuasively, resulting in desired actions/outcomes. Promotes, collaboration information sharing and learning within and across team members boundaries. Focuses on ensuring stakeholder satisfaction by building mutually beneficial relationships with stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Postillion Systems Engineer

pci

Switching Products

Terminal Products

