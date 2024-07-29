Technical Spares Buyer – R360K – R229K

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a experienced Technical Spares Buyer to join their team. As the Technical Spares Buyer, you will be responsible for procuring and managing the inventory of technical spare parts for various industries.

In this role, you will work closely with suppliers, maintenance teams, and other stakeholders to identify the required spare parts, obtain quotes, negotiate pricing, and ensure timely delivery of the parts. You will be responsible for maintaining accurate inventory records and optimizing stock levels to minimize downtime and ensure smooth operations.

The ideal candidate for this role will have strong technical knowledge, excellent negotiation skills, and a proven track record in spare parts procurement. If you are a detail-oriented and results-driven individual, with a passion for optimizing processes and ensuring operational efficiency, we want to hear from you!

Maintenance Spares & Admin Manager will be responsible for the overall upkeep of the maintenance spares store.

Requirements

Minimum of 1-3 years of experience as a Technical Spares Buyer or in a similar role

Strong technical knowledge of spare parts, preferably in industries such as manufacturing, engineering, or maintenance

Proven track record in procurement and supplier management

Excellent negotiation and communication skills

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively

Proficiency in procurement software and tools

Strong attention to detail and analytical skills

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

Knowledge of inventory management principles

Relevant qualification in Procurement, Supply Chain, or a related field is preferred

Responsibilities

Keeping an eye on spares consumption for maintenance

Coordinating with vendors to obtain the greatest deals (discounts) Creating purchase orders in accordance with predetermined reorder levels

Maintaining the data entered into the maintenance cost ledger

Ordering non-stock and maintenance spares supplies.

Monitoring spares orders and delivery deadlines

Maintaining contact with pertinent stakeholders concerning deliveries and spare parts, etc.

Communicating with the engineering manager about spare parts

Providing a finalized purchase order for authorization

Arrangement of spare parts bins and racks in the spare parts store

Stockpiling spare parts

Safety of spares inventory

Maintenance of spares inventory

Gathering information from reports on daily production outages

Ensuring the security and upkeep of maintenance files

Handling excess inventory of spare parts

Benefits

Salary Market Related

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Technical Spares Buyer – R360K – R229K

Technical Spares Buyer – R360K – R229K

Technical Spares Buyer – R360K – R229K

Learn more/Apply for this position