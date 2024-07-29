Technical Spares Buyer – R360K – R229K

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a experienced Technical Spares Buyer to join their team. As the Technical Spares Buyer, you will be responsible for procuring and managing the inventory of technical spare parts for various industries.
In this role, you will work closely with suppliers, maintenance teams, and other stakeholders to identify the required spare parts, obtain quotes, negotiate pricing, and ensure timely delivery of the parts. You will be responsible for maintaining accurate inventory records and optimizing stock levels to minimize downtime and ensure smooth operations.
The ideal candidate for this role will have strong technical knowledge, excellent negotiation skills, and a proven track record in spare parts procurement. If you are a detail-oriented and results-driven individual, with a passion for optimizing processes and ensuring operational efficiency, we want to hear from you!
Requirements
- Minimum of 1-3 years of experience as a Technical Spares Buyer or in a similar role
- Strong technical knowledge of spare parts, preferably in industries such as manufacturing, engineering, or maintenance
- Proven track record in procurement and supplier management
- Excellent negotiation and communication skills
- Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively
- Proficiency in procurement software and tools
- Strong attention to detail and analytical skills
- Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines
- Knowledge of inventory management principles
- Relevant qualification in Procurement, Supply Chain, or a related field is preferred
Responsibilities
- Keeping an eye on spares consumption for maintenance
- Coordinating with vendors to obtain the greatest deals (discounts) Creating purchase orders in accordance with predetermined reorder levels
- Maintaining the data entered into the maintenance cost ledger
- Ordering non-stock and maintenance spares supplies.
- Monitoring spares orders and delivery deadlines
- Maintaining contact with pertinent stakeholders concerning deliveries and spare parts, etc.
- Communicating with the engineering manager about spare parts
- Providing a finalized purchase order for authorization
- Arrangement of spare parts bins and racks in the spare parts store
- Stockpiling spare parts
- Safety of spares inventory
- Maintenance of spares inventory
- Gathering information from reports on daily production outages
- Ensuring the security and upkeep of maintenance files
- Handling excess inventory of spare parts
Benefits
- Salary Market Related
Desired Skills:
