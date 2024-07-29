My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Tester (Test Automation) to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Develop, execute, and maintain test plans, test cases, and test scripts
- Perform functional, regression, and integration testing to ensure the quality of the software
- Utilise automated testing tools and frameworks to create and execute automated test scripts
- Identify, document, and track software defects using bug tracking tools
- Collaborate with the development team to understand requirements and design appropriate test plans
- Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on code quality and testability
- Analyse test results, identify trends, and suggest improvements to the testing process
- Ensure the software is compliant with industry standards and best practices
- Assist in the creation and maintenance of test environments and test data
- Provide regular updates on testing progress and report any issues to the QA Lead / Manager
Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Some experience as a Technical Tester or in a similar role but will consider graduate with relevant subjects
- Strong understanding of software development and testing methodologies
- Experience in reading and creating technical flow diagrams (e.g. UML)
- Proficiency in at least one programming language (e.g., Java, Python, C#)
- Knowledge of database querying and SQL
- Understanding of software integration and experience with using APIs (e.g. Postman)
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong communication and collaboration skills
- Attention to detail and a commitment to quality
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Experience with automated testing tools and frameworks (e.g., Selenium, JUnit, TestNG)
- Experience with performance testing tools (e.g., JMeter, LoadRunner)
- Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git)
- Understanding of Agile / Scrum methodologies
- Certification in software testing (e.g., ISTQB)
- Ability to provide codeless solutions for Automation
- Strong technical manual testing experience
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- UML
- Java
- Jira
- Python
- C#
- GIT
- ISTQB
- JUnit
- Selenium