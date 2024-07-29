Technical Tester (Test Automation)

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Tester (Test Automation) to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Develop, execute, and maintain test plans, test cases, and test scripts

Perform functional, regression, and integration testing to ensure the quality of the software

Utilise automated testing tools and frameworks to create and execute automated test scripts

Identify, document, and track software defects using bug tracking tools

Collaborate with the development team to understand requirements and design appropriate test plans

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback on code quality and testability

Analyse test results, identify trends, and suggest improvements to the testing process

Ensure the software is compliant with industry standards and best practices

Assist in the creation and maintenance of test environments and test data

Provide regular updates on testing progress and report any issues to the QA Lead / Manager

Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Some experience as a Technical Tester or in a similar role but will consider graduate with relevant subjects

Strong understanding of software development and testing methodologies

Experience in reading and creating technical flow diagrams (e.g. UML)

Proficiency in at least one programming language (e.g., Java, Python, C#)

Knowledge of database querying and SQL

Understanding of software integration and experience with using APIs (e.g. Postman)

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Attention to detail and a commitment to quality

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Experience with automated testing tools and frameworks (e.g., Selenium, JUnit, TestNG)

Experience with performance testing tools (e.g., JMeter, LoadRunner)

Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git)

Understanding of Agile / Scrum methodologies

Certification in software testing (e.g., ISTQB)

Ability to provide codeless solutions for Automation

Strong technical manual testing experience

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

UML

Java

Jira

Python

C#

GIT

ISTQB

JUnit

Selenium

