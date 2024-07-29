Trinity receives Vodacom accolade

IoT service provider Trinity has been named the Best Performing Partner in IoT Sales at the recent Vodacom Business Partner Awards.

“Since launch, we have been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the IoT industry. Our team has been relentless in their pursuit of delivering groundbreaking IoT solutions to help transform the way we interact with the world around us. We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Vodacom,” says Ross Hickey, CEO of Trinity.

With an embedded presence at the edge, Trinity provides customers across industry sectors with a range of pre-approved hardware. These feature custom firmware optimised for IoT workloads. Furthermore, the Trinity agent can easily be embedded in existing hardware and support customer-implemented API integration to maximise existing investments.

The managed transport layer leverages Trinity network SIMs and a private IP network to establish secure connections, ensuring efficient data flow, and constant monitoring. The multi-tenanted Trinity management platform offers a rich set of APIs, enabling seamless interoperability with existing systems.