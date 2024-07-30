A company in the Fintech space is looking for a Application Support Technician to join their team on a Hybrid work model in Centurion.
Qualifications & Requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- 3 year Undergraduate degree in IT or related field
- 3+ years working experience in IT and applications support
- Strong understanding of Banking Software and Applications, coupled with understanding of the Financial Industry
Responsibilities:
- Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues related to software applications.
- Collaborate with development teams to escalate and resolve advanced technical issues.
- Environment management (Providing technical support for IT problems (troubleshooting), Capacity Planning, BCM, Technical recovery plan, failover testing and maintaining the asset register and IT server room).
- Cyber Security (Vulnerability Patching, Security zoning, Penetration testing, System Password Maintenance, address Obsolescence).
- Manage relationships with card clients, vendors, and third-party service providers to ensure timely resolution of issues and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs).
- Provide full system training to card clients after onboarding them.
- Create and update technical documentation, user manuals, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).
