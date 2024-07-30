Application Support Technician – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 30, 2024

A company in the Fintech space is looking for a Application Support Technician to join their team on a Hybrid work model in Centurion.

Qualifications & Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • 3 year Undergraduate degree in IT or related field
  • 3+ years working experience in IT and applications support
  • Strong understanding of Banking Software and Applications, coupled with understanding of the Financial Industry

Responsibilities:

  • Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues related to software applications.
  • Collaborate with development teams to escalate and resolve advanced technical issues.
  • Environment management (Providing technical support for IT problems (troubleshooting), Capacity Planning, BCM, Technical recovery plan, failover testing and maintaining the asset register and IT server room).
  • Cyber Security (Vulnerability Patching, Security zoning, Penetration testing, System Password Maintenance, address Obsolescence).
  • Manage relationships with card clients, vendors, and third-party service providers to ensure timely resolution of issues and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs).
  • Provide full system training to card clients after onboarding them.
  • Create and update technical documentation, user manuals, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

Desired Skills:

  • Application support
  • Cyber security
  • It Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position