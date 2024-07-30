Application Support Technician – Gauteng Centurion

A company in the Fintech space is looking for a Application Support Technician to join their team on a Hybrid work model in Centurion.

Qualifications & Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

3 year Undergraduate degree in IT or related field

3+ years working experience in IT and applications support

Strong understanding of Banking Software and Applications, coupled with understanding of the Financial Industry

Responsibilities:

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues related to software applications.

Collaborate with development teams to escalate and resolve advanced technical issues.

Environment management (Providing technical support for IT problems (troubleshooting), Capacity Planning, BCM, Technical recovery plan, failover testing and maintaining the asset register and IT server room).

Cyber Security (Vulnerability Patching, Security zoning, Penetration testing, System Password Maintenance, address Obsolescence).

Manage relationships with card clients, vendors, and third-party service providers to ensure timely resolution of issues and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs).

Provide full system training to card clients after onboarding them.

Create and update technical documentation, user manuals, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Desired Skills:

Application support

Cyber security

It Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

