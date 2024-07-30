Audit Data Analyst (SQL) (Stellenbosch) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

PERFORM data analysis and interpret results to identify anomalies, trends, and patterns, and communicate findings as the next Audit Data Analyst (SQL) sought by a fast-growing FinTech company with a footprint on the African continent. You will focus on IT systems and process integrity and must balance the diligence and tenacity of Internal Audit with the insights and data crunching of an Analyst. A healthy spirit of adventure and sense of humour would also be helpful. You must possess a suitable Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma with 4-6 years’ work experience in a similar role with strong SQL skills.

DUTIES:

Perform data analysis and interpret results to identify anomalies, trends, and patterns, and communicate findings to management, highlighting areas of concern/fraud and suggesting remedial actions.

Assist in the planning and execution of Internal Audit engagements, including Risk Assessment, Audit Testing, and reporting using IT Auditing and normal manual Substantive Testing.

Full population testing of credit policy and determining whether expected outcome of pricing, limits and risks is produced correctly in the system.

Full population testing of revenue model as per policy is produced correctly in the system.

Testing of accounting entries in the system and identifying potential weaknesses in controls.

Provide input and recommendations for the selection and implementation of Audit analytics software.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree | Advanced Diploma.

Professional Certifications such as CIA, CISA are advantageous.

Experience/Skills –

4 – 6 Years experience in a similar role.

Strong SQL skills.

Willing and able to travel across Africa.

Passion for Africa and willingness to work in the developing world context.

ATTRIBUTES:

Detail-oriented with a strong focus on accuracy and precision.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple priorities and meeting deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Audit

Data

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position