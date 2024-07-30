Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for a skilled and passionate Business Analyst to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Diploma / Degree
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar position
- Experience with the SDLC
Responsibilities
- Gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimise results.
- Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
- Deliver information to stakeholders and use it to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of a service or product.
- Act as a liaison between staff and management, analysing and interpreting data involving company procedures, policies, and workflows.
- Conduct full lifecycle of analytics projects, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to design and execution.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- Functional Requirements
- Documentation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis