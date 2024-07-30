Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is looking for a skilled and passionate Business Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant Diploma / Degree

3+ years’ experience in a similar position

Experience with the SDLC

Responsibilities

Gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimise results.

Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Deliver information to stakeholders and use it to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of a service or product.

Act as a liaison between staff and management, analysing and interpreting data involving company procedures, policies, and workflows.

Conduct full lifecycle of analytics projects, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to design and execution.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Requirement Gathering

Functional Requirements

Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position