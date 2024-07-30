Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Jul 30, 2024

Our client is looking for a skilled and passionate Business Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar position
  • Experience with the SDLC

Responsibilities

  • Gather, interpret, and use complex data to develop actionable steps that will improve processes and optimise results.
  • Develop and implement data analyses, leverage data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.
  • Deliver information to stakeholders and use it to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of a service or product.
  • Act as a liaison between staff and management, analysing and interpreting data involving company procedures, policies, and workflows.
  • Conduct full lifecycle of analytics projects, including pulling, manipulating, and exporting data from project requirements documentation to design and execution.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • Functional Requirements
  • Documentation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

