Business Support Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Business Support Analyst in the Investment space.

Job Purpose

Delivering a world class customer service experience

Taking ownership of all customer support related to allocated services

Understanding the business needs in the SME bucket

Analysing requirements for input to changes and enhancements

Collaborating with business superusers in focus area and cross-functional teams to deliver innovative digital solutions

Principal Accountabilities

Responsible for managing service support for all services allocated as per SME bucket. Drive towards effective Incident Management Awareness around all possible changes that will be released into the PRODUCTION environment for allocated services in SME bucket Collaboration with other SME’s on changes in other areas that may have an impact on allocated processes Owns the LIVE environment for allocated services in SME bucket. Manage a close relationship with the key stake holders of all allocated services in SME bucket (i.e. BA’s, superusers). Responsible for maintaining and updating all knowledge articles in SME bucket Responsible for identifying problem areas and following through on all problems logged in SME bucket Responsible for escalation of any concerns in relevant SME bucket The SME bucket comprises of, but is not restricted to the following applications: GWP, FinSwitch, StockBroker, Morning Star DB The SME bucket comprises of, but is not restricted to the following business processes: Money in; Money Around; Trading Terms; Taxation; Correspondence



Key Performance Measures

Any investigations related to SME bucket

Weekly review of all incidents in relevant SME bucket

Evaluate the quality of all knowledge articles in SME bucket

Create new knowledge articles / QA existing ones from previous week

Ensure that everyone in the team is aware of new knowledge articles

Identify any training needs (support agents users)

Create user manuals and assist with training materials as needed.

Conduct training on new areas/areas of concern in relevant SME bucket as per pre-defined shifts

Attend daily stand-up meeting with peers (update on daily issues)

Escalate any hot spots in weekly team meeting

Collaborate with Business analysts and other stakeholders to gather and document business requirements for digital solutions

Work closely with software development teams to translate business requirements/issues into functional specifications/solutions

Partner with UX/UI designers to optimize the user experience of financial services software

Drive any problem investigations in SME bucket

Collaborate with QA teams to ensure that developed solutions meet high-quality standards

Conduct user acceptance testing (UAT) and facilitate feedback sessions.

Act as a liaison between business stakeholders and development teams, ensuring effective communication and understanding of requirements

Responsible for mapping (and updating) all business processes in relevant SME bucket

Attendance of bi-weekly meeting with business analysts (incidents review, hot spots, training)

Key role in constructing and executing test cases in any project(s) related to SME bucket

Act as the communication medium between client and all 3rd party suppliers of systems in relevant SME bucket

Provide insights on industry best practices and emerging trends to enhance digital interfaces

Utilize data analysis techniques and reporting to derive actionable insights and support data-driven decision-making

Maintain comprehensive documentation of business requirements, system specifications, and test cases

Your expertise:

Level: Senior (7+ years experience)

Prior working experience in a Service oriented environment

Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial services industry

Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends

Familiarity with agile methodologies

Other information applicable to opportunity:

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of work)

Ideally looking at someone who can join on an initial contract basis with the possibility to go permanent. Open to a permanent engagement from the start with the right person.

Qualifications: Matric and relevant IT/ BA/ etc. qualification

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

