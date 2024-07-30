Cloud Devops Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The team

You will be part of a multi-disciplinary technology team, and work closely with our customers (business, software vendors and partners). Within the team, you will be responsible for operations engineering and will

participate in all aspects from design to testing and

implementation.

About the role

As a Cloud DevOps Engineer, you will have primary responsibility for operations engineering to deliver ongoing

operational and business initiative outcomes. You will be providing DevOps technical support to your team and

other IT product teams to deliver services and changes across Company’s IT ecosystem, which includes third party cloud hosted IT platforms, in-house managed cloud, and local data centre IT platforms.

YOUR DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The key focus areas of this role are:

Be hands-on with the tools and collaborate with multiple product squads to deliver collective

outcomes, covering the following:

? Implement platform provisioning and maintenance solutions, e.g., setting up cloud platform

resources, middleware configuration, databases, etc with IaC.

? Implement release engineering solutions, e.g., setting up release pipeline, release notes,

application deployment, etc.

? Implement operational workflow and orchestration solutions, e.g., job scheduling, file

transfer, etc.

? Implement business continuity solutions, e.g., monitoring, backup, recovery, etc.

? Implement workforce computing solutions, e.g., provisioning end-user computing

resourcing, identity & access management, etc.

? Implement operations automation using configuration and orchestration toolsets, as well as

scripting frameworks.

Develop CICD pipeline using various tools such as Azure Bicep, ARM template and Powershell

Promote timely feedback to drive continuous improvement, automation, and focus on value

delivery.

Assess and manage technical risks, ensuring the non-functional requirements are being captured and

met.

Assist your team in tracking application issues and provide clear feedback on potential changes or

improvements where applicable.

Support team leads and members on all technical matters to achieve team outcomes.

Contribute the realization of the technical vision of the IT products that are being built, ensuring

alignment to enterprise quality assurance and governance practices, be an advocate of DevSecOps

practices.

YOUR KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES

Knowledge acquired awareness and/or experience

Minimum 1 year or more with Azure cloud infrastructure setup and Infrastructure as Code (IAC).

Minimum 1 year of experience in Azure Cloud DevOps engineer role with Bicep.

Experience with various DevOps concepts, tools, and technologies.

Experience with CI/CD and related toolsets, good understanding with Azure DevOps.

Experience with operations integrations (e.g., system integrations via API, file transfer, etc.).

Experience in Agile framework supporting CI/CD processes.

Experience with infrastructure and network management (e.g., system patching, middleware

upgrade, monitoring, etc.)

Basic understanding of security and vulnerability management (e.g., firewall configuration, endpoint

upgrade, security patching, etc).

General Insurance) is highly desirable.

Skills acquired awareness and/or experience

Skills in infrastructure/network fundamentals, administrative toolsets, and scripting.

Ability to perform technical work breakdown and estimation.

Ability to configure and to deploy network and cloud infrastructure resources.

Ability to configure CI/CD toolsets such as Azure DevOps or equivalent.

Ability to implement modern configuration and orchestration management toolsets (e.g., Puppet,

Ansible, Chef, etc)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to articulate, advocate and

influence team culture and bring people on the journey.

Behavioural Competencies

workload.

impact on services to users.

Collaborative, flexible with a can-do attitude – team focus with the ability to show initiative and do

what needs to be done to help deliver team commitments.

Good communication skills with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Ability to work collaboratively and productively with dispersed teams.

Qualifications (Formal study undertaken and completed)

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science or related Technology discipline preferred.

Azure and/or DevOps related certifications are highly desirable.

Desired Skills:

1. Azure DevOps

2. MicrosoB 365

3. MicrosoB Azure

4. Bicep

5. PowerShell

6. GitHub / GitHub Ac9ons

