DC Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading South African online retailer is seeking a highly talented DC Analyst to join their team in Cape Town. They are a young, dynamic, and rapidly growing company looking for intelligent, creative, and diligent individuals with integrity. The ideal candidate will hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Information Systems, BCom Supply Chain/Logistics, Computer Science, Science, or a related field, and possess 3+ years of experience in a data or engineering role within a fast-paced, product-led, and growth-oriented organization. This role is crucial for data gathering, analysis, and supporting the team in making data-driven decisions.

DUTIES:

Develop operational reports and run reports to support measurement of key performance indicators.

Prepare exception-based reporting and drive implementation of business improvement ideas

Validate existing reports and data sets and resolves issues with reports and performance indicators as identified

Develop a clear understanding of the operational intricacies & behaviours and identify improvement opportunities / levers to improve key metrics

Create effective data visualizations/dashboards/reports/presentations to communicate insights and updates to the management and product team.

Generate regular reports on operational performance and provide insights / recommendations to the business

Analyse the success and effectiveness of process changes

Facilitate the performance improvement of various teams within the business by identifying operational gaps. This must be performed through testing & analysis and recommendation of process changes.

Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements for operational reporting or to improve business performance

Assist stakeholders to prioritize the requirements

Obtain sign-off on the specifications

Obtain sign-off on the specifications Mine data for insights, test and validate hypotheses about operational behaviours liaise with stakeholders from different departments and prioritize tasks

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, Information Systems, BCom Supply Chain/Logistics, Computer Science, Science or similar degree & 3+ years’ experience in a Data, Engineering role within a fast-paced, product-led, and growth-focused organization, playing a key role in data gathering, data analysis and helping the team make data-based decisions.

Or a relevant Higher Certificate & 6 Years relevant experience in a Data, Engineering role within a fast-paced, product-led, and growth-focused organization, playing a key role in data gathering, data analysis and helping the team make data-based decisions.

Strong hands-on experience with SQL (Google BigQuery preferred), Dashboarding (Google Data/Looker Studio preferred, Power BI, Tableau etc.) and Python Advantageous

Automation Experience beneficial

High level of proficiency with MS Office packages with proven advanced proficiency in

Excel / Google Sheets, Docs & Slides

Experience with large datasets and optimisation on digital platforms

Retail or e-commerce and Supply Chain industry experience beneficial.

ATTRIBUTES:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to identify areas of improvement in current processes

Ability to use logic and common sense to arrive at conclusions

Passion for understanding ambiguous, complex problems and driving high quality, innovative, clean solutions

Highly structured thinker with strong attention to detail

Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment

Must have exceptional communication skills to help deliver insights to diverse stakeholders

Detail oriented, outcome and process focused

Willingness to learn and personal desire to keep up to date with technology and process.

COMMENTS:

