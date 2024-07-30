Developer.NET

Innovate with .NET: Shape the Future of Insurance Technology
Are you passionate about cutting-edge software development? Do you thrive on creating elegant solutions to complex problems? Join our dynamic team and help revolutionize the insurance industry through technology!
Your Impact:
Architect and build robust .NET applications that power our next-generation insurance platforms
Drive innovation by designing and implementing scalable solutions across multiple platforms
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver game-changing technical solutions
Troubleshoot and optimize existing systems to enhance performance and user experience
Your Toolkit:
Mastery of .NET ecosystem: .NET Framework, Visual [URL Removed] VB.NET, ASP.NET, and [URL Removed]
Proficiency in Agile methodologies, version control systems, and release management
Experience with Duck Creek software (a plus!)
Strong foundation in object-oriented programming and web application development
Familiarity with SQL, SOAP/RESTful web services, JavaScript, and XML
Your Superpowers:
Ability to translate complex technical concepts into layman’s terms
Exceptional problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication skills and a collaborative spirit
Passion for staying ahead of the curve in software development trends
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or equivalent
5+ years of software or web application development experience
5+ years working with Duck Creek Author and related technologies (desired)
1+ years in the insurance or financial industry (preferred)
Join us in shaping the future of insurance technology. Your expertise will directly impact millions of users and help redefine an entire industry. Are you ready to take on the challenge?
Desired Skills:
- Duck Creek Author