Developer.NET

Innovate with .NET: Shape the Future of Insurance Technology

Are you passionate about cutting-edge software development? Do you thrive on creating elegant solutions to complex problems? Join our dynamic team and help revolutionize the insurance industry through technology!

Your Impact:

Architect and build robust .NET applications that power our next-generation insurance platforms

Drive innovation by designing and implementing scalable solutions across multiple platforms

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver game-changing technical solutions

Troubleshoot and optimize existing systems to enhance performance and user experience

Your Toolkit:

Mastery of .NET ecosystem: .NET Framework, Visual [URL Removed] VB.NET, ASP.NET, and [URL Removed]

Proficiency in Agile methodologies, version control systems, and release management

Experience with Duck Creek software (a plus!)

Strong foundation in object-oriented programming and web application development

Familiarity with SQL, SOAP/RESTful web services, JavaScript, and XML

Your Superpowers:

Ability to translate complex technical concepts into layman’s terms

Exceptional problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Strong communication skills and a collaborative spirit

Passion for staying ahead of the curve in software development trends

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or equivalent

5+ years of software or web application development experience

5+ years working with Duck Creek Author and related technologies (desired)

1+ years in the insurance or financial industry (preferred)

Join us in shaping the future of insurance technology. Your expertise will directly impact millions of users and help redefine an entire industry. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Desired Skills:

Duck Creek Author

