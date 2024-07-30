Frontend Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is seeking a highly skilled Frontend Developer with expertise in GSAP or Framer Motion to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate must possess a strong command of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The successful applicant will be responsible for creating visually stunning and interactive user interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with back-end services, and optimizing performance across various devices and browsers.
Key Requirements
- Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript (including advanced techniques)
- Proficiency in GSAP and/or Framer Motion
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
- In-depth understanding of the web development process (design, development, deployment)
- Understanding of layout aesthetics
- Knowledge of SEO principles
- Excellent analytical and multitasking skills
- Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript