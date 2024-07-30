Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a Full Stack developer to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain web applications using VueJs and NodeJs.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, build, and deploy new features.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to ensure optimal performance.

Contribute to code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve our tech stack

Requirements:

1-2 years of professional experience as a Full Stack Developer.

Proficiency in VueJs and NodeJs.

Familiarity with Quasar (VueJs 3) is a plus.

Knowledge of NoSQL databases (e.g., MongoDB) is advantageous.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Excellent communication skills and a proactive attitude.

Desired Skills:

