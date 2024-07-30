Full Stack Developer – JHB

DescriptionHire Resolve’s client, a renowned technology company located in Johannesburg, is seeking a highly skilled and creative Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team. As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for designing and developing robust and scalable web applications, creating API integrations, and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Designing, coding, and testing high-quality software applications
- Creating and maintaining responsive web applications using modern JavaScript frameworks (e.g. React, Angular, [URL Removed] server-side applications using technologies such as Node.js, Python, or Java
- Building and consuming RESTful APIs
- Collaborating with UI/UX designers and product owners to ensure seamless user experiences
- Optimizing application performance and ensuring scalability
- Debugging and resolving defects and issues in a timely manner
- Participating in code reviews and providing valuable feedback to team members
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- 2 years minimum of experience in full stack development.
- Proficiency in database management with postgres SQL or similar SQL databases.
- Experience working with Ruby on Rails, React and React Native, or similar frameworks.
- Knowledge of front-end technologies and strong programming skills such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript. (Nice-to-have).
- Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced and collaborative environment.
- Understanding of software development principles and best practices
- Ability to work seamlessly in a collaborative and fast-paced environment
- Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
BenefitsSalary: negotiable
You can also?visit the Hire Resolve website:?[URL Removed]?or email us:?[Email Address Removed].com or [Email Address Removed]
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Apply for this job
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Developer – JHB
- Full Stack Developer – JHB
- Full Stack Developer – JHB