Full-stack Developer – R300K – R240K – Gauteng Sandton

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a skilled Full-stack Developer to join. As a Full-stack Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on various projects and collaborate with a team of experienced developers.
Responsibilities
- Developing and maintaining web applications using both front-end and back-end technologies
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and understand project needs
- Designing and implementing database structures
- Writing clean, well-organized, and maintainable code
- Testing and debugging software applications
- Working with version control systems and deployment tools
- Staying up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in full-stack development
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
- 1-2+ years of experience as a Full-stack Developer
- Strong proficiency in both front-end and back-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node.js, and SQL
- Experience with modern web frameworks and libraries
- Knowledge of version control systems like Git
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Experience with Quasar (VueJs 3) would be bonus
- Knowledge of NoSQL databases would be advantageous
Benefits
- Salary: R300K – R240K annually
Desired Skills:
