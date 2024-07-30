Full-stack Developer – R300K – R240K

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking a skilled Full-stack Developer to join. As a Full-stack Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on various projects and collaborate with a team of experienced developers.

Responsibilities

Developing and maintaining web applications using both front-end and back-end technologies

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and understand project needs

Designing and implementing database structures

Writing clean, well-organized, and maintainable code

Testing and debugging software applications

Working with version control systems and deployment tools

Staying up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in full-stack development

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field

1-2+ years of experience as a Full-stack Developer

Strong proficiency in both front-end and back-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node.js, and SQL

Experience with modern web frameworks and libraries

Knowledge of version control systems like Git

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience with Quasar (VueJs 3) would be bonus

would be bonus Knowledge of NoSQL databases would be advantageous

Benefits

Salary: R300K – R240K annually

Apply for this role today, contact Kay-Leen du Preez at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

