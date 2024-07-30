Full Stack PHP Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly talented Full Stack PHP Developer with 5 years’ work experience who is able to work remotely is sought by a Durban-based Software Specialist. You will design, code and maintain applications using best practices while contributing to all phases of the Development lifecycle. You will need proven expertise working with APIs and your tech tools should also include JavaScript, MySQL, AJAX, jQuery, CSS and HTML. Any Front-end UI experience & Mobile Development (Android and iOS – Cordova) will be advantageous.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

PHP

