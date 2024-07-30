Integration Engineer – Western Cape Eersterivier-Suid

Intermediate Integration Engineer

Monthly CTC: R40K – R55K

As an Integration Engineer, you’ll be responsible for delivering integration solutions built on THE COMPANY our direct clients. You’re someone who understands databases and API’s and has dabbled in the odd bit of scripting. You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.

Responsibilities

Configuring endpoint access for customer apps & services (test and production environments)

Iterative implementation of solutions using THE COMPANIES by visually building out integrations

Engage with clients to help them QA the solution and bring it to production readiness

Occasional support of THE COMPANIES partners where assistance is needed on more complex scenarios

Strong candidates have a growth path to progress to a Projects Lead role

Qualifications and Experience

Prior experience scoping software and/or diagnosing software issues (for example you may have worked as a BA or software tester)

Sufficient technical background to understand principles such as HTTP, SQL databases, Filesystems, FTP, REST, SOAP

SQL database or relational database skills

Some scripting experience is helpful (language is not relevant)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field very helpful

Desired Skills:

HTTP

SQL databases

Filesystems

FTP

REST

SOAP

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

MEDICAL AID

PROVIDENT FUND

HOME FIBRE

COMPANY LAPTOP

Learn more/Apply for this position