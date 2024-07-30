Intermediate Python Developer (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

AN online & on-demand Software Service Provider seeks the coding talents of an Intermediate Python Developer who has proficiency in General Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has extensive experience with Django and Python. You will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining the Backend admin system, ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the app. The successful candidate will have 5 years’ proven work experience in a similar role with strong Python & Django and an understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. You will also need experience building and integrating APIs and be familiar with PostgreSQL and MySQL.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain the Backend admin system using Django and Python.

Collaborate with Frontend Developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Design and implement robust APIs for seamless interaction between various components.

Optimize the application for maximum speed and scalability.

Ensure security and data protection throughout the Development process.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to ensure smooth operation.

Stay updated with emerging technologies and industry trends to enhance Development practices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a mid-level to senior developer with at least 5 years of general experience.

Proficiency in Django and Python.

Strong understanding of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

Experience in building and integrating APIs.

Familiarity with database systems (e.g., PostgreSQL, MySQL).

Knowledge of Frontend technologies (e.g., HTMX, CSS, JavaScript, React) is a plus.

Preferred to have –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Google Cloud).

Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git).

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

COMMENTS:

