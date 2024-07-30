Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Linux Engineer to join their team
3 MONTHS contract
Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma or suitable experience.
- 4 years + Linux Engineer skills and experience
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Linux Engineering Duties and Responsibilities. (Red hat and Oracle Enterprise)
- System management.
- Network troubleshooting.
- Software updates.
- Security management.
- Linux command line proficiency.
- Scripting and programming skills.
- Knowledge of network protocols.
- Security practices.
Personal Characteristics:
- Corporate professional demeanour
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to communicate, build and maintain complex stakeholder relationships
- Ability to work independently and to work in a team.
Desired Skills:
- RedHat
- Oracle Enterprise
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma