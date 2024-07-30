Linux Engineer

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Linux Engineer to join their team

3 MONTHS contract

Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma or suitable experience.

4 years + Linux Engineer skills and experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

Linux Engineering Duties and Responsibilities. (Red hat and Oracle Enterprise)

System management.

Network troubleshooting.

Software updates.

Security management.

Linux command line proficiency.

Scripting and programming skills.

Knowledge of network protocols.

Security practices.

Personal Characteristics:

Corporate professional demeanour

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to communicate, build and maintain complex stakeholder relationships

Ability to work independently and to work in a team.

Desired Skills:

RedHat

Oracle Enterprise

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

