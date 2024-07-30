Linux Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 30, 2024

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Linux Engineer to join their team
3 MONTHS contract

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Diploma or suitable experience.
  • 4 years + Linux Engineer skills and experience

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Linux Engineering Duties and Responsibilities. (Red hat and Oracle Enterprise)
  • System management.
  • Network troubleshooting.
  • Software updates.
  • Security management.
  • Linux command line proficiency.
  • Scripting and programming skills.
  • Knowledge of network protocols.
  • Security practices.

Personal Characteristics:

  • Corporate professional demeanour
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to communicate, build and maintain complex stakeholder relationships
  • Ability to work independently and to work in a team.

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • RedHat
  • Oracle Enterprise

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

