A leading South African online retailer is seeking a highly skilled Operations WMS & Systems Manager to join their team in Cape Town. This young, dynamic, and rapidly growing company is looking for intelligent, creative, and diligent individuals with integrity. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 3 years of relevant experience in WMS systems optimization, reporting, and analysis. Experience with WMS systems such as Logfire (Oracle), Manhattan, Red Prairie, SAP, High Jump, or similar is essential. A degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering, B. Comm Logistics, or a related field is preferred.

Day to Day administration of Oracle WMS – user maintenance, user access, user profiles and location maintenance, level 1 support to DC operations, troubleshooting of integration issues with ERP

Interface between DC Operations and WMS Vendor (Oracle for issue logging and resolution. Reporting on and analysis of issue trends with WMS Vendor)

Performing routine audits of systems and operational processes

Understanding & partaking in stock sync, operating system updates, patches, and configuration changes.

Adding, removing, or updating user account information, resetting passwords.

Answering technical queries and assisting users.

Troubleshooting and recording of reported system problems.

Responsible to align full operational flow across all departments with system processes

Liaison with IT & ensuring that the network infrastructure is up and running.

Assist En-log team to apply all system upgrades & system errors

Quality Control (QC) support for Integration of Dimensions operational assistance

Assisting in trouble shooting WCS & escalating to stakeholders

Liaise with operational systems and service providers with management

Ensure Quality Assurance (QA) on testing and validation,

Responsible for all technical WMS understanding & internal DC processes

Responsible for maintenance of technical training schedules in support of operational SOP’s

Responsible for onsite WMS queries and technical support

Assisting in arranging data in an understandable manner to assist operations with dashboards

Assist operations with good system practice & change management.

Analysing system logs, identifying and reporting of potential issues with all operational systems.

Development of reporting and dashboards from WMS reporting database for OPS management teams

Responsible for testing and roll-out of proposed new functionalities and bi-annual upgrades of Oracle.

Minimum 3 years relevant experience within WMS Systems Optimisation / Reporting / Analysis.

Previous experience with WMS systems such as Logfire (Oracle), Manhattan, Red Prairie, SAP, Highjump or similar.

Information Systems, Industrial Engineering, B. Comm Logistics or similar degree preferred.

High level of proficiency with MS Office packages.

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude; self-motivated.

Attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.

Previous experience in mini project management.

Comfortable with change and excellent team player.

Comfortable with learning and adapting to new systems.

Critical and Systems thinking.

Passionate about change and improvement.

Operations

WMS

Systems

