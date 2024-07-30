Our client is looking for a Dynamic POWER BI Developer to join their team in Somerset West.
The Business Intelligence (BI) Developer is responsible to create and manage Business Information and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. The role will have a strong focus on data and business analysis, with development, deployment and maintenance of the BI interfaces across the business. Ultimately the role strives to enhance the company’s BI systems in order to enable more effective and accurate decision making.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in SQL development
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in Business intelligence and data warehousing or data management systems
- Knowledge and understanding of ERD and OO Design Methodologies
- Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma in IT will be an advantage
- Relevant Microsoft certifications will be an advantage
- Financial System experience will be an advantage
Experience in the following technologies, tools and languages:
- SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS
- Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
- Advanced MS Excel
- Cloud Azure Knowledge
- Azure data Factory
- Power BI
- BI Cloud Based Solutions (Azure Synapse, Azure SSIS)
