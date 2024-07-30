Project Manager (CONTRACT)

To grow existing business and acquire new business so that the bank achieves its revenue, profitability
and market share objectives.
Job Responsibilities
- Achieve all targets and standards by implementing sales strategies and plans and by using resources efficiently.
- Identify potential obstacles and develop contingency plans by monitoring and reporting on implementation of plans and taking corrective action.
- Ensure that all products; service and processes comply with the risk framework of the bank by identifying risks and taking corrective action.
- Follow all appropriate processes and procedures and complete all documentation accurately and in line with compliance regulations; policies and procedures and obtain all authorizations in line with bank and legal requirements.
- Ensure personal compliance with all relevant compliance regulations; policies, procedures and standards by attending required training.
- Make recommendations for process innovations and/or enhancements using feedback from clients and market information.
- Prepare all reports and submit timeously by gathering required data and management information.
- Acquire profitable and sustainable new business and grow existing portfolio by providing appropriate advice based on client’s unique identified needs.
- Identify opportunities for growing business by analyzing current book and using management information systems.
- Define outputs and prepare execution strategy by aligning with business and organizational strategies, objectives and budgets.
- Implement sales strategies and plans to deliver results by monitoring effectiveness of strategies and plans and making amendments where necessary.
- Actively enable cross selling and upselling to achieve portfolio targets by engaging with relevant stakeholders; internal and external.
- Build trusting relationships with clients by delivering on their expectations and providing appropriate advice and recommendations.
- Identify internal and external stakeholder needs and requirements by engaging with them and conducting appropriate needs analysis.
- Identify opportunities and make referrals based on information gathered from the needs analysis, competitor activity and the market.
- Align with bank strategies and solutions by collaborating with cross functional teams and attending all relevant meetings and forums.
- Meet all deliverables within the agreed timelines and service levels by managing expectations and engaging with relevant
stakeholders/contractors/suppliers.
- Add value to clients/stakeholders by providing required support; responding to requests; keeping knowledge up to date; conducting service calls and providing information.
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in organization Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy).
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the organization.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing organization and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems. process: services and solutions are aligned. Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal
and informal interaction.
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.
Desired Skills:
- Budgeting
- Compliance
- Corporate Governance
- Data Analysis
- Delivery Management
- Financial Markets
- Marketing