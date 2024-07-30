Project Manager (CONTRACT) – Gauteng Randburg

To grow existing business and acquire new business so that the bank achieves its revenue, profitability

and market share objectives.

Job Responsibilities

Achieve all targets and standards by implementing sales strategies and plans and by using resources efficiently.

Identify potential obstacles and develop contingency plans by monitoring and reporting on implementation of plans and taking corrective action.

Ensure that all products; service and processes comply with the risk framework of the bank by identifying risks and taking corrective action.

Follow all appropriate processes and procedures and complete all documentation accurately and in line with compliance regulations; policies and procedures and obtain all authorizations in line with bank and legal requirements.

Ensure personal compliance with all relevant compliance regulations; policies, procedures and standards by attending required training.

Make recommendations for process innovations and/or enhancements using feedback from clients and market information.

Prepare all reports and submit timeously by gathering required data and management information.

Acquire profitable and sustainable new business and grow existing portfolio by providing appropriate advice based on client’s unique identified needs.

Identify opportunities for growing business by analyzing current book and using management information systems.

Define outputs and prepare execution strategy by aligning with business and organizational strategies, objectives and budgets.

Implement sales strategies and plans to deliver results by monitoring effectiveness of strategies and plans and making amendments where necessary.

Actively enable cross selling and upselling to achieve portfolio targets by engaging with relevant stakeholders; internal and external.

Build trusting relationships with clients by delivering on their expectations and providing appropriate advice and recommendations.

Identify internal and external stakeholder needs and requirements by engaging with them and conducting appropriate needs analysis.

Identify opportunities and make referrals based on information gathered from the needs analysis, competitor activity and the market.

Align with bank strategies and solutions by collaborating with cross functional teams and attending all relevant meetings and forums.

Meet all deliverables within the agreed timelines and service levels by managing expectations and engaging with relevant

stakeholders/contractors/suppliers.

stakeholders/contractors/suppliers. Add value to clients/stakeholders by providing required support; responding to requests; keeping knowledge up to date; conducting service calls and providing information.

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in organization Culture building initiatives (e.g. staff surveys etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy (e.g. Green Strategy).

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the organization.

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing organization and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems. process: services and solutions are aligned. Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management.

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal

and informal interaction.

and informal interaction. Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Desired Skills:

Budgeting

Compliance

Corporate Governance

Data Analysis

Delivery Management

Financial Markets

Marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position