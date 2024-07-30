Reliable delivery key to good customer experience

Providing a reliable and trustworthy delivery solution is the key to ensuring an exceptional customer experience. When customers can count on timely and accurate deliveries, their confidence in your business grows, leading to increased satisfaction and long-term loyalty.

Bunna Booyens, Picup’s head of growth and expansion, talks about the success with UCOOK.

The partnership between Picup and UCOOK stands as a testament to growth, innovation and resilience. Since its inception in 2017, this collaboration has blossomed from humble beginnings to a robust and thriving relationship, underscoring the critical role of effective last-mile logistics in the food delivery sector.

The journey began modestly, with Picup handling 24 orders per week for UCOOK, a meal kit delivery service. This phase was marked by close collaboration, meticulous planning, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

The logistical challenges were significant, but both companies embraced the opportunity to innovate and optimise. By 2020, the relationship had reached a significant milestone. Weekly orders surged into the thousands per week, reflecting the growing popularity of UCOOK’s offerings and Picup’s ability to scale operations efficiently.

This period of steady growth set the stage for an unprecedented surge in demand, driven by the global Covid-19 pandemic. As lockdowns were imposed and consumers sought safe, reliable and convenient meal solutions, the partnership faced its biggest challenge yet.

Weekly orders nearly doubled, pushing the logistical capabilities of both companies to their limits. Picup rose to the occasion, demonstrating remarkable agility and resourcefulness in adapting to rapidly changing circumstances.

The ability to swiftly scale operations without having increased fixed overheads, showed the true power of Picups model. While at the same time, maintaining service quality and meeting heightened consumer expectations was crucial to sustaining the partnership’s success.

As the world gradually moved towards normalcy, the Picup-UCOOK relationship is still going strong. This enduring partnership highlights the synergy between Picup’s innovative last-mile delivery solutions and UCOOK’s commitment to providing fresh, high-quality meal kits to households across South Africa.

The journey from a mere 24 per week to a few thousand is not just a story of numbers, but one of collaboration, resilience and shared vision for the future of e-commerce and home dining experiences.