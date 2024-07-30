Senior JavaScript Developer – JHB / CPT / PTA – Hybrid

DescriptionHire Resolve is looking for a talented Senior JavaScript Developer to join our client’s team in Johannesburg (Hybrid). As a Senior JavaScript Developer, you will play a key role in developing high-quality web applications using JavaScript and related technologies. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, design solutions, and deliver innovative software solutions. This is a great opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment and contribute to the success of our organisation.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop web applications using JavaScript and related frameworks
- Collaborate with product owners and designers to translate requirements into technical designs
- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code
- Debug and troubleshoot issues in existing applications
- Optimize application performance and scalability
- Contribute to code reviews and provide constructive feedback
- Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in web development
Requirements
- Pro hybrid working model WFO +-2-3 days per week
- BSc Degree
- Located in JHB/CT/PTA
- Consulting experience preferable
- Flexible and delivery oriented
- 5+ years of experience in JavaScript development
- Proficiency in modern JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] with HTML, CSS, and related front-end technologies
- Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
- Experience with version control systems, such as Git
- Good understanding of software development principles and best practices
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Benefits
- Salary negotiable
Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- You can visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com or [Email Address Removed]
- Alternatively, apply via our portal and email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Senior JavaScript Developer – JHB / CPT / PTA – Hy
- Senior JavaScript Developer – JHB / CPT / PTA – Hy
- Senior JavaScript Developer – JHB / CPT / PTA – Hy