Senior JavaScript Developer – JHB / CPT / PTA – Hybrid

Jul 30, 2024

DescriptionHire Resolve is looking for a talented Senior JavaScript Developer to join our client’s team in Johannesburg (Hybrid). As a Senior JavaScript Developer, you will play a key role in developing high-quality web applications using JavaScript and related technologies. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements, design solutions, and deliver innovative software solutions. This is a great opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment and contribute to the success of our organisation.

Responsibilities

  • Design and develop web applications using JavaScript and related frameworks
  • Collaborate with product owners and designers to translate requirements into technical designs
  • Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code
  • Debug and troubleshoot issues in existing applications
  • Optimize application performance and scalability
  • Contribute to code reviews and provide constructive feedback
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in web development

Requirements

  • Pro hybrid working model WFO +-2-3 days per week
  • BSc Degree
  • Located in JHB/CT/PTA
  • Consulting experience preferable
  • Flexible and delivery oriented
  • 5+ years of experience in JavaScript development
  • Proficiency in modern JavaScript frameworks such as React, Angular, or [URL Removed] with HTML, CSS, and related front-end technologies
  • Strong problem-solving and debugging skills
  • Experience with version control systems, such as Git
  • Good understanding of software development principles and best practices
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Benefits

  • Salary negotiable

  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Desired Skills:

