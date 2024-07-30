Senior Software Developer

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join our client’s team in Australia, while remaining based in South Africa. As a Senior Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the success of our clients in Australia.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain software solutions based on client requirements

Develop custom automated contracts and workflows for large legal clients

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery

Follow coding standards and best practices to produce high-quality code

Debug and resolve technical issues in a timely manner

Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Requirements



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development

Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C++, or Python

Experience with web development frameworks and technologies

Knowledge of Agile methodologies

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration skills

Benefits



Competitive Salary

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

