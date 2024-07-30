Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join our client’s team in Australia, while remaining based in South Africa. As a Senior Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the success of our clients in Australia.
Responsibilities
- Design, develop, and maintain software solutions based on client requirements
- Develop custom automated contracts and workflows for large legal clients
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery
- Follow coding standards and best practices to produce high-quality code
- Debug and resolve technical issues in a timely manner
- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development
- Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C++, or Python
- Experience with web development frameworks and technologies
- Knowledge of Agile methodologies
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong communication and collaboration skills
Benefits
- Competitive Salary
Desired Skills:
