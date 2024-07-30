Senior Software Developer – Remote Remote

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join our client’s team in Australia, while remaining based in South Africa. As a Senior Software Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and contribute to the success of our clients in Australia.

Responsibilities

  • Design, develop, and maintain software solutions based on client requirements
  • Develop custom automated contracts and workflows for large legal clients
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery
  • Follow coding standards and best practices to produce high-quality code
  • Debug and resolve technical issues in a timely manner
  • Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in software development
  • Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Java, C++, or Python
  • Experience with web development frameworks and technologies
  • Knowledge of Agile methodologies
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills

Benefits

  • Competitive Salary

  • Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
Desired Skills:

