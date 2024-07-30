Software Engineer (TypeScript, Python, AWS) (CPT/JHB/DBN Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A dedicated Solar Partner for businesses across Asia and Africa seeks the coding talents of a Software Engineer to join its team and help take solar into a new realm with a new set of tools. The role will require creativity, innovation and a new way of thinking. You will monitor AWS costs and AWS services while improving the monitoring infrastructure and implementing REST APIs. You will also maintain and extend CI/CD pipelines. You will require 2 year of TypeScript and have experience with Python, REST APIs, GitLab pipelines and/or GitHub Actions for CI/CD, Lambda, API Gateway, CloudFormation, Amplify, IAM policies and roles, S3.

DUTIES:

Specifically, the job requires taking ownership of the following for the Indian and South African teams –

Monitoring AWS costs.

Monitoring AWS services and improving the monitoring infrastructure.

Implementing REST APIs.

Extending and maintaining an existing Web Application and its Backend services.

Setting up databases and running schema migrations as data models are updated.

Maintaining and extending CI/CD pipelines.

Checking requirements and requests make sense.

Creating ETL processes and performing data migrations to clean up historical data.

Assisting with the architecture and design of new software tools.

Assisting with the design of REST APIs.

Assisting with the design of data schemas.

Assisting with the design of data pipelines.

Handle administrative request such as access, roles, profiles, etc.

Suggesting new technologies and ideas of improvement to the rest of the Digitalisation team to ensure the infrastructure is up to date.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2 years of TypeScript Software Development.

Experience with Python.

Experience deploying and maintaining production services.

Experience designing and maintaining REST APIs.

Experience with data modeling and database schema design.

Experience with GitLab pipelines and/or GitHub Actions for CI/CD.

Experience with the following AWS services (or GC/Azure equivalents): Lambda, API Gateway, CloudFormation, Amplify, IAM policies and roles, S3.



Advantageous –

Experience with the following AWS services (or GC/Azure equivalents) – VPC, EC2, RDS, Step functions.

Experience as an AWS Administrator.

Experience with [URL Removed] and React.

Knowledge of CRM technologies.

Experience working for an international company or having studied or worked abroad.

ATTRIBUTES:

A problem solver and a critical thinker.

Ability to make decisions amidst uncertainty.

Able to work independently and remotely while leveraging digital co-working tools.

Detail-oriented.

A creative problem solver.

A dynamic, cross-functional team player, willing to take initiative on projects in the context of a multicultural scale-up trying to execute big, bold ideas.

Open, honest, trustworthy, a strong communicator, and understands that what we get done as a team surpasses what we get done individually.

COMMENTS:

