SQL Database Administrator (DBA) – Gauteng Gauteng

At iOCO, we are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Database Administrator (DBA) to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment, with a strong focus on SQL Server databases. This individual will be responsible for database design, optimization, performance tuning, and implementing advanced SQL Server services and features. Additionally, experience with cloud-native database services and cloud migrations is essential for this role.

What you will do :

Hands-on Experience: Minimum of 5 years with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.

SQL Server Expertise: Extensive experience working with SQL Server databases, including in-depth knowledge of SQL Server 2016, 2019 + and proficiency in database design, optimization, and performance tuning.

Advanced SQL Server Services: Design and implementation expertise in advanced SQL Server services and features, such as AlwaysOn, database mirroring, replication, SSIS, SSRS, and clustering.

Cloud-Native Database Services: Experience with cloud-native database services such as Amazon RDS and/or Azure SQL Database.

Cloud Migrations: Hands-on experience in cloud migrations, including On-prem to Cloud and Cloud to on-prem migrations.

Data Modeling: Proficiency in data modeling, normalization, denormalization, and best practices for database schema design.

Performance Optimization: Strong background in optimizing SQL Server performance, including query optimization, index tuning, and server configuration.

Communication Skills: Effective communication skills are essential, with the ability to work closely with clients to understand their business needs, provide recommendations, and communicate technical solutions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Your Expertise:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a Database Administrator (DBA).

Proven experience with SQL Server databases and cloud-native database services.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Relevant certifications

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

