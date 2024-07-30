Support Engineer – Western Cape Die Wingerd

Intermediate Support Engineer

Monthly CTC: R30K – R 45K

As a Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for providing technical support to our customers. You’re someone who has worked with databases, built a few Postman collections and done some scripting in Bash, PowerShell or VBScript. You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.

Responsibilities

Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner

Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to our platform

Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in our ticketing system

Collaborate with the development team and projects team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution

Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience

Stay up to date on the latest developments and features of our platform

Qualifications and Experience

2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment

Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment

Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful

Experience with SQL and scripting a plus

Desired Skills:

Bash

PowerShell or VBScript

SaaS environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

