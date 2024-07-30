Support Engineer – Western Cape Die Wingerd

Jul 30, 2024

Intermediate Support Engineer

Monthly CTC: R30K – R 45K
As a Support Engineer, you’ll be responsible for providing technical support to our customers. You’re someone who has worked with databases, built a few Postman collections and done some scripting in Bash, PowerShell or VBScript. You enjoy working with people, have great communication skills and your time management is top notch.

Responsibilities

  • Respond to customer inquiries via email, phone, and live chat in a professional and courteous manner
  • Troubleshoot and resolve customer issues related to our platform
  • Document and track customer inquiries and resolutions in our ticketing system
  • Collaborate with the development team and projects team to escalate complex issues and ensure timely resolution
  • Proactively identify and suggest solutions to improve the customer experience
  • Stay up to date on the latest developments and features of our platform

Qualifications and Experience

  • 2+ years of experience in technical support, preferably in a SaaS environment
  • Strong technical knowledge of cloud computing and web-based applications
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced environment
  • Familiarity with ticketing systems, particularly ConnectWise Manage is helpful
  • Experience with SQL and scripting a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Bash
  • PowerShell or VBScript
  • SaaS environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position