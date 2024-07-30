Systems Analyst at TT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Systems Analyst
The Systems Analyst works closely with Business Analysts, Architects and Developers to design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements, with the aim of improving business efficiency and productivity.
Requirements:
Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science (BSc),
4 years’ experience working as a Systems Analyst
Good understanding of software development
Experience within Financial Services/Insurance is needed
Hybrid work
Contract basis
Desired Skills:
- uml
- Jira