Technical Support Agent

Job Overview
We are seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented individual to join our dynamic team as a Call Centre Agent / Technical Support Specialist. The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for our clients, providing professional and efficient technical support for a range of products. This role requires an individual who is passionate about technology, enjoys problem-solving, and is committed to delivering exceptional customer service.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide first-level technical support for a wide range of electronic products, including troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.
- Respond to customer enquiries via telephone, email, and/or live chat, ensuring timely and accurate resolution of technical problems.
- Escalate complex issues to the relevant departments or senior technical staff as needed.
- Maintain detailed records of customer interactions, transactions, comments, and complaints.
- Contribute to team efforts by accomplishing related results as needed.
- Stay current with system information, changes, and updates to ensure high-quality customer support.
- Guide customers through installation, repair, and maintenance processes, providing clear and concise instructions.
Skills and Qualifications
- 3-5 years of proven experience in a call centre or technical support role, preferably within the electronics or IT industry.
- Experience in international call centres will be a plus.
- Strong understanding of computer systems, mobile devices, and other tech products.
- Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a flair for handling customer queries in a patient and effective manner.
- High level of proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
- Ability to multitask, prioritise, and manage time effectively.
- High school diploma or equivalent; further education or certification in IT or related field is a plus.
Personal Attributes
- A strong customer service orientation and a passion for technology.
- Problem-solving mindset with a keen attention to detail.
- Ability to work under pressure and adapt to a fast-paced environment.
- Team player with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.
Application Process
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
