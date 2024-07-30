Technical Support Agent

Jul 30, 2024

Job Overview
We are seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented individual to join our dynamic team as a Call Centre Agent / Technical Support Specialist. The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for our clients, providing professional and efficient technical support for a range of products. This role requires an individual who is passionate about technology, enjoys problem-solving, and is committed to delivering exceptional customer service.

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide first-level technical support for a wide range of electronic products, including troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.
  • Respond to customer enquiries via telephone, email, and/or live chat, ensuring timely and accurate resolution of technical problems.
  • Escalate complex issues to the relevant departments or senior technical staff as needed.
  • Maintain detailed records of customer interactions, transactions, comments, and complaints.
  • Contribute to team efforts by accomplishing related results as needed.
  • Stay current with system information, changes, and updates to ensure high-quality customer support.
  • Guide customers through installation, repair, and maintenance processes, providing clear and concise instructions.

Skills and Qualifications

  • 3-5 years of proven experience in a call centre or technical support role, preferably within the electronics or IT industry.
  • Experience in international call centres will be a plus.
  • Strong understanding of computer systems, mobile devices, and other tech products.
  • Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a flair for handling customer queries in a patient and effective manner.
  • High level of proficiency in English, both verbal and written.
  • Ability to multitask, prioritise, and manage time effectively.
  • High school diploma or equivalent; further education or certification in IT or related field is a plus.

Personal Attributes

  • A strong customer service orientation and a passion for technology.
  • Problem-solving mindset with a keen attention to detail.
  • Ability to work under pressure and adapt to a fast-paced environment.
  • Team player with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.

Application Process
We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Call Centre
  • Call Center
  • Call Centre Agent
  • Call Center Agent
  • Inbound Call Centre
  • Technical Support
  • emails
  • Software Service Support
  • 1st Line
  • Call Management
  • Call Logging
  • Communicating with Customers
  • Phone support
  • HelpDesk Experience
  • Customer Service
  • Customer follow up

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position