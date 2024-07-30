Technical Support Agent

Job Overview

We are seeking a highly motivated and customer-oriented individual to join our dynamic team as a Call Centre Agent / Technical Support Specialist. The successful candidate will be the first point of contact for our clients, providing professional and efficient technical support for a range of products. This role requires an individual who is passionate about technology, enjoys problem-solving, and is committed to delivering exceptional customer service.

Key Responsibilities

Provide first-level technical support for a wide range of electronic products, including troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues.

Respond to customer enquiries via telephone, email, and/or live chat, ensuring timely and accurate resolution of technical problems.

Escalate complex issues to the relevant departments or senior technical staff as needed.

Maintain detailed records of customer interactions, transactions, comments, and complaints.

Contribute to team efforts by accomplishing related results as needed.

Stay current with system information, changes, and updates to ensure high-quality customer support.

Guide customers through installation, repair, and maintenance processes, providing clear and concise instructions.

Skills and Qualifications

3-5 years of proven experience in a call centre or technical support role, preferably within the electronics or IT industry.

Experience in international call centres will be a plus.

Strong understanding of computer systems, mobile devices, and other tech products.

Ability to diagnose and resolve basic technical issues.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a flair for handling customer queries in a patient and effective manner.

High level of proficiency in English, both verbal and written.

Ability to multitask, prioritise, and manage time effectively.

High school diploma or equivalent; further education or certification in IT or related field is a plus.

Personal Attributes

A strong customer service orientation and a passion for technology.

Problem-solving mindset with a keen attention to detail.

Ability to work under pressure and adapt to a fast-paced environment.

Team player with a positive attitude and strong work ethic.

Application Process

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

