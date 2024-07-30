Uber clarifies vehicle age policy

Uber has issued a statement to clarify recent reports on the three-year vehicle age policy for South African Uber drivers.

The reports have been understood by some to mean that all drivers on the platform must drive cars younger than three years old, but that only applies to new drivers signing up to the platform.

When a driver first signs up to use the Uber platform, their vehicle must be three years old or newer. However, drivers who already have an active profile with a vehicle associated with that profile can continue to use their vehicles for up to eight years, in line with international standards.

“We would like to take this opportunity to clarify Uber’s processes where a new driver signs up to use the platform with an eligible vehicle,” says Cassie Jaganyi, head of communications for Uber South Africa. “There is no expectation that drivers replace their vehicle on the Uber platform every three years.

“It is a requirement for new drivers signing up to the platform for the very first time to have a vehicle that is not older than three years,” she adds. “However, that vehicle can operate on our platform for up to eight years, in line with international standards.”

She adds that some benefits of this policy include enhanced safety and a better rider experience.

“Safety is a top priority at Uber,” says Jaganyi. “We have a number of processes in place to help contribute to everyone’s safety, and vehicle age plays a role in that. This guideline not only helps contribute to the safety of both riders and drivers, but also to the quality of the vehicles available on the platform.”