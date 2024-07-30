VILT Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Are you a VILT Software Stack Specialist looking for your next venture? We have an amazing opportunity nestled in the heart of KZN that will make for not only much better work week views, but also weekend views with the beaches a stones throw away. The right candidate will be responsible for the entire SDLC of the in-house software including Development, Design and Architecture. The 4 Main Stacks are:

[URL Removed]

[URL Removed]

Laravel

Tailwind CSSQ

Qualifications and experience required:

Computer Science and Software Development skills

Extensive experience in Back-End Web Development

Very strong programming skills

Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)

Desired Skills:

vue.js

laravel

inertia.js

Tailwind

CSS

oop

Back-end

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

