VILT Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Are you a VILT Software Stack Specialist looking for your next venture? We have an amazing opportunity nestled in the heart of KZN that will make for not only much better work week views, but also weekend views with the beaches a stones throw away. The right candidate will be responsible for the entire SDLC of the in-house software including Development, Design and Architecture. The 4 Main Stacks are:
- [URL Removed]
- [URL Removed]
- Laravel
- Tailwind CSSQ
Qualifications and experience required:
- Computer Science and Software Development skills
- Extensive experience in Back-End Web Development
- Very strong programming skills
- Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
Apply now for more information
Desired Skills:
- vue.js
- laravel
- inertia.js
- Tailwind
- CSS
- oop
- Back-end
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree