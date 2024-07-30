Web & Digital presence Manager

Web and Digital Presence Manager

Johannesburg

5-month contract – rate negotiable

Is this you?

Are you a dynamic digital marketing expert with a strong background in managing online presences? Do you thrive in creating and implementing strategies that elevate a brand’s digital footprint? Then you could be the perfect fit for this role.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will oversee the development, maintenance, and optimisation of the organisation’s website and digital channels, ensuring they align with the brand’s image and objectives. You’ll monitor website analytics, implement SEO strategies, and develop content that resonates with the target audience.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a prestigious educational institution known for its commitment to excellence and innovation. This organisation prides itself on providing top-tier education and maintaining a robust online presence that reflects its values and achievements.

What you’ll need

A Bachelor’s degree in digital marketing, IT, or a related field, along with 5 years of experience in digital marketing and web management. Proficiency in WordPress CMS, SEO, social media marketing, and web analytics tools like Google Analytics is essential. Certifications in Google Webmaster tools or Google Analytics are advantageous. Familiarity with User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) design principles. Proficiency in using digital marketing tools such as email marketing platforms, social media management tools, and marketing automation software.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to work within a forward-thinking and supportive environment. This role offers the chance to make a significant impact on the digital presence of a leading educational institution while advancing your own career in digital marketing.

Desired Skills:

WordPress

CMS

SEO

Google Analytics

UX

User interface

digital marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

