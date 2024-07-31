Acer Africa in strategic partnership with Redington

Acer Africa has appointed Redington as a distribution partner for Acer’s SMB and channel business.

Glenn Du Toit, Acer country manager, comments: “We are excited to expand our commercial channel distribution to include the local Redington operation. Redington has been a global partner of Acer’s for many years, and incorporating the local operations in the partnership simply made sense. We know how they work, they know how we work.

“I am particularly excited to maximise their e-commerce engine for the channel partners. I am a firm believer in enhancing efficiencies and allowing the resellers to transact seamlessly with the distribution partners using technology.”

The partnership underlines both companies’ mission to expand in South Africa region and help businesses accelerate their operations with an eye on teamwork, a customer-first approach and reliability.

Jeetendra Berry, president: end point solutions group at Redington, says: “Redington is excited to deepen our longstanding partnership with Acer by expanding into South Africa market. Our collaboration with Acer has been successful in other regions, and extending it to our local operations here is a natural progression.

“This move signifies our commitment to offering superior technology solutions and fostering innovation in new regions. With our extensive experience of working together, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our channel partners and drive growth in South Africa market, reflecting our mutual commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Redington will launch a range of Acer commercial computers in August 2024.