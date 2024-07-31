Anton Jacobsz steps down as Exclusive Networks Africa MD

Anton Jacobsz has stepped down as MD of Exclusive Networks Africa.

Jacobsz, who has headed the distributor for over 10 years, will remain a shareholder with the organisation as well as serving in an advisory capacity moving forward.

In early 2022, Exclusive Networks acquired Networks Unlimited, where Jacobsz was CEO for three years and MD for almost six years.

Reflecting on his tenure, Jacobsz expresses pride in the local team’s collective achievements, particularly noting significant milestones reached since the sale of the business to Exclusive Networks, including a revenue growth of more than 160% and profitability growth in excess of 230% since January 2022.

“Exclusive Networks Africa has delivered tremendous growth over this period, establishing a strong footprint across the continent and developing into the region’s cybersecurity value-added distributor of choice,” he says.

Jacobsz thanks his staff for the teamwork and friendships developed over the years. “This has been a special time in my life and Networks Unlimited in particular was like a child to me. I believe I will be leaving the business in good hands with our current management team.”

Although Jacobsz’s operational role will end at the end of July 2024, he will remain involved in the organisation’s handover process during the third quarter of the year.

Further details regarding the next steps for Exclusive Networks Africa will be announced in due course.