Application Development Manager – JHB – Gauteng Springs

Hire Resolve is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Application Development Manager to join our team in Johannesburg. In this role, you will lead a team of developers and oversee the application development process.

As an Application Development Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring the successful delivery of high-quality software applications, managing project timelines and budgets, and implementing best practices in the development process. You will collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, provide technical guidance, and ensure that the applications meet the business needs.

Responsibilities:

Lead and manage a team of developers, providing guidance, coaching, and support.

Oversee the application development process, ensuring adherence to project timelines and quality standards.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and define project scope.

Provide technical guidance and ensure that the applications meet the business needs.

Manage project budgets, resources, and deliverables.

Implement best practices in the development process, ensuring efficient and high-quality software delivery.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies, and bring in new ideas and innovations to improve the development process.

Identify and address any issues or risks that may impact project delivery.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.

Minimum of 8 years of experience in application development, with at least 3 years in a leadership role.

Strong technical skills and knowledge of application development technologies and frameworks.

Experience managing teams and delivering software projects.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Experience with Agile methodologies and software development tools.

Knowledge of industry standards and best practices in application development.

Benefits:

Salary negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

