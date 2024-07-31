Application Support Engineer

Application Support

To be the technical Subject Matter Expert (SME) in your technical domain by providing solutions and advice to business across multiple complex problem sets, working with vendors to improve IT technical domain solutions

Responsibilities:

Ensure that all the relevant technical specifications are up to date and work with domain vendor to ensure that all domain parameters are up to specification

Perform and monitor day to day scheduled and ad hoc (as per task requests) activities on associated IT infrastructure.

Ensure all software is on supported levels including operating system software and 3rd party software.

Performance and tuning of the IT domain systems to acceptable levels in accordance with customer SLA’s

Configuration of all hardware across the IT Domain environment.

Perform day to day application and user administration and other application specific maintenance. In terms of user administration, ensure that user access and related permissions are managed in accordance with the user access management regime.

Deploy application patches, refreshes, and upgrades in accordance with related deployment and release schedules.

Maintain backups of the operational application to enable restore in case of disaster recovery in accordance with the backup and restore regime.

Perform DR exercises as directed by the BCM regime.

Resolve incidents and problems and escalate 3rd level support requirements to 3rd party support contractor(s) and coordinate support provision. Service restore shall satisfy service level agreements.

Interact with Products & Services to optimise and maintain IT domain infrastructure and operations service levels at a level that fully endorse GTI’s service level agreements with its customers.

Support Operational Controls processes (Audits, Risk and DR& BCM governance, business processes improvements, performance management, and finance and business management), supply requested information and implement corrective actions as applicable.

Technical Competencies

Capacity Management – Refers to the knowledge and skills required to manage the capability and functionality of hardware, software and network components to meet current and predicted needs in a cost-effective manner.

Application Knowledge for Support – Refers to the knowledge and experience required to ensure provision of application maintenance and support services. Support typically takes the form of investigating and resolving problems and providing information about the systems. It may also include monitoring their performance

Database Administration – Refers to the knowledge and experience required to manage the installation, configuration, upgrade, administration, monitoring and maintenance of physical databases.

Technology Orientation – The understanding of broad areas that form technology landscape and how they complement each other in specific IT solutions or decisions. This would comprise of, but not limited to, the following: BI, CRM, ERP, Database, Open Source, Web 2.0.

Infrastructure/Platforms – Enterprise computing infrastructure support and maintenance provision.

IT Systems – Knowledge and understanding of various IT systems and related configurations as applied within a specified business environment.

In depth knowledge and significant experience dealing with complex problems in the infrastructure space having worked across multiple domains or in depth specialisation in a domain.

Desired Skills:

SyBase

Oracle SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

One of the big 4 banks

