Application Support Technician – Remote Remote

Application Support Technician – Remote

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues related to software applications.

Collaborate with development teams to escalate and resolve advanced technical issues.

Environment management (Providing technical support for IT problems (troubleshooting), Capacity Planning, BCM, Technical recovery plan, failover testing and maintaining the asset register and IT server room).

Cyber Security (Vulnerability Patching, Security zoning, Penetration testing, System Password Maintenance, address Obsolescence).

Manage relationships with card clients, vendors, and third-party service providers to ensure timely resolution of issues and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs).

Provide full system training to card clients after onboarding them.

Create and update technical documentation, user manuals, and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Matric/Grade 12 essential.

3+ years Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration, or other related fields.

Desired Skills:

Support Technician

SLA

Cyber Security

