Campus switch revenues set to plunge

Campus switch sales hit a stratospheric high in 2023 but are expected to come sharply back down to earth in 2024, contracting by 16%.

This is according to a new report from Dell’Oro Group, which expects to see a 6% rebound in campus switch revenues in 2025, and then steady growth until 2028.

“Vendors backlogs are now normalised,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “Manufacturers are back to generating new demand instead of relying on backlogged orders for revenues.

“The campus switch market is in a lull, following on from the record levels of revenues experienced in 2023.

“However, we expect that digital transformation projects and WLAN upgrades will return the campus switch market to growth in 2025. While we see a risk of IT spending shift to artificial intelligence (AI) in the enterprise, the AI revolution will also drive some network upgrades,” adds Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Campus 5-Year July 2024 Forecast include:

* AIOps features remain pivotal for vendors striving to enhance their competitive positioning in the campus switch market. These features will help boost prices between 2024 and 2028.

* The adoption of 2.5/5.0 Gbps ports, and ports supporting PoE (Power over Ethernet), will be driven by sales of the next generation of WLAN and IoT devices.

* Hybrid work models being adopted by enterprises will put both downward and upward pressures on campus switch spending.

* The share of campus switch revenues from sales to enterprises in China is expected to increase in the period between 2023 and 2028.