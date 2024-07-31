Cybersecurity Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking to hire a Cybersecurity Manager who will play a vital role in protecting the organization from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats, by leading a team of security professionals and fostering a culture of security awareness, they ensure the organization’s resilience against cyber attacks.

What you’ll do:

People

Leadership and management of the cyber security team covering responsibilities, delivery, development, and performance management.

Management of key external security service relationships.

Management of internal partnerships for execution, including context setting, skills transfer, and up-skilling.

Process

Work with the CISO and other key stakeholders to define and drive the cyber security strategy.

Take responsibility for monitoring the attack surface and improving security posture accordingly.

Contribute to the ongoing improvement of cyber security operations, processes, and ways of working.

Translate strategic security requirements into practical solutions and drive implementation.

Contribute to the completion and ongoing maintenance of Cyber and Information Security Policies, Standards, Procedures, and Guidelines.

Remain aware of global security industry trends and influence the strategy accordingly.

Customer

Understand Cyber, IT, and Business strategies and contribute to the creation and delivery of annual cyber operating plans.

Plan and prioritize projects and workload to deliver to the operating plan.

Your expertise:

12 years of relevant experience within the cyber and information security discipline.

Demonstrable experience in leading a specialized team within a large environment.

Experience with security frameworks, practices, technologies, and processes.

May be required to assist outside of working hours.

Additional criteria

Practical experience with the MITRE ATTCK framework.

Working knowledge of NIST CSF and PCI-DSS.

Previous hands-on technical security experiences are advantageous.

Makes sound technical decisions based on an understanding of what is commercially achievable within technological constraints.

Leverages research on technology-related concepts, trends, and best practices to guide IT roadmap.

Qualifications required:

3 year IT qualification advantageous

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

