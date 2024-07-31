D365 Cloud migration : Application Developer – Remote Remote

D365 Cloud migration : Application Developer for 12 Months Contract role
o At least 5 years of hands-on experience with Dynamics 365 CE.
o Strong proficiency in JavaScript and C#for developing and customizing solutions.
o Develop and customize solutions based on client needs.
o Support architecture, design, and full-lifecycle development efforts using Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and other frameworks.
o Understanding of manage solutions
o Proficiency in SQL Server and writing SQL queries
o Experience with Plug-ins and RESTServices
o Strong work experience in .NET, JavaScript, and JSON
o Familiarity with Azure DevOps for continuous integration, deployment, and version control
o Knowledge of creating custom workflow activities in Dynamics CRM
o Understanding of creating automated workflows and integrations.
o Proficiency in integrating data between Dynamics CRM and other systems using SSIS.
o Provide expert advice on Dynamics 365 CE capabilities and best practices.
o Design and implement solutions aligned with client objectives and business processes.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- .Net
- Dynamics 365