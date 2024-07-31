D365 Cloud migration : Application Developer

D365 Cloud migration : Application Developer for 12 Months Contract role

o At least 5 years of hands-on experience with Dynamics 365 CE.

o Strong proficiency in JavaScript and C#for developing and customizing solutions.

o Develop and customize solutions based on client needs.

o Support architecture, design, and full-lifecycle development efforts using Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and other frameworks.

o Understanding of manage solutions

o Proficiency in SQL Server and writing SQL queries

o Experience with Plug-ins and RESTServices

o Strong work experience in .NET, JavaScript, and JSON

o Familiarity with Azure DevOps for continuous integration, deployment, and version control

o Knowledge of creating custom workflow activities in Dynamics CRM

o Understanding of creating automated workflows and integrations.

o Proficiency in integrating data between Dynamics CRM and other systems using SSIS.

o Provide expert advice on Dynamics 365 CE capabilities and best practices.

o Design and implement solutions aligned with client objectives and business processes.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

.Net

Dynamics 365

